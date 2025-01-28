Erecting memorial is not enough for Vanniyars, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that erecting a memorial is not enough for the Vanniyar Community.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Anbumani emphasised that internal reservation for the Vanniyar community is necessary.

He said that during MG Ramachandran's reign, documents of 15 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community has been given.

He also mentioned that Kalaignar Karunanidhi had made some facilities to Vanniyar community and made 20 per cent reservation for MBC category.

Speaking about former chief minister Jayalalithaa, Anbumani said, "she neither provided any privileges nor opposed them.

Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, 10.5 per cent internal reservation was given to Vanniyars, but later it was revoked due to lack of proper arguments in court, added Anbumani.

Further, he stated that CM Stalin had previously assured that internal reservation would be implemented, but two years later, he claims responsibility should be on the central government.