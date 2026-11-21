In a letter issued to all District Collectors on Friday, T Prabushankar, Director of Geology and Mining, said durable perimeter fencing should be erected around all expired and abandoned quarries located on both government and patta lands.

Directing district administrations to complete the work on priority within two months, Prabushankar said that, for abandoned quarries on government land, the administration could utilise the Green Fund constituted under the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules or any other available district funds.

He also instructed all district officers of the Geology and Mining Department to conduct comprehensive field inspections of all expired quarries on patta lands.