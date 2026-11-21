CHENNAI: The State government has ordered wire fencing around all quarries to prevent loss of life due to drowning and accidental falls into abandoned ones.
In a letter issued to all District Collectors on Friday, T Prabushankar, Director of Geology and Mining, said durable perimeter fencing should be erected around all expired and abandoned quarries located on both government and patta lands.
Directing district administrations to complete the work on priority within two months, Prabushankar said that, for abandoned quarries on government land, the administration could utilise the Green Fund constituted under the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules or any other available district funds.
He also instructed all district officers of the Geology and Mining Department to conduct comprehensive field inspections of all expired quarries on patta lands.
Fixing responsibility on lessees and former lessees, Prabushankar said the respective former lessees should erect proper fencing around the quarries at their own cost. If they fail to comply, issue immediate notices to them.
"The fencing should be erected around all quarries to a minimum height of 1.50 metres (five feet), using wire of 2.50 mm thickness, with closely spaced horizontal and cross strands fixed firmly onto strong RCC or stone posts at regular intervals," he said in the letter.
He also directed that prominent warning signboards in Tamil and English be installed at abandoned quarries. The boards should clearly identify the sites and provide details about the quarries, including their depth.
The Director asked all District Collectors to send an action-taken report to the Directorate of Geology and Mining at the earliest.