Equalise power tariff at all worshipping places, says Suriyanar Adheenam

TIRUCHY: The State government should equal the power tariff to worshipping places, appealed Suriyanar Kovil Adheenam, 28th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Srila Sri Mahalinga Desika Paramacharya Swamy on Saturday.

The religious conference of the Confederation of Desiya Thirukoil was held in Thanjavur in which the Sooriyanarkovil Adheenam said, the HR and CE should initiate steps to identify the dilapidated temples across the state and initiate steps to renovate them and conduct consecration.

He also said that a Welfare Board comprising all the village temples should be formed and the village temples should be administered by the local residents. The state government should also initiate steps to establish Othuvar training schools in every district.

Stating that an exclusive pension scheme for the archakars should be implemented, the adheenam appealed to the state government to equal the power tariff of the temples on par with the worshipping places of other religions.

The conference passed a series of resolutions including thanking the HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu for his dedication over temple renovation works and retrieval of temple lands from the encroachers.

Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Muslim Rastriya Manch Coordinator S Shahul Hameed and others took part in the conference.