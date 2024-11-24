EPS's claims on professional tax for weavers are untrue, says TN minister Gandhi

CHENNAI: State Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, over his claim that the state government is trying to impose professional tax on weavers, calling it completely untrue.

According to the statement, issued by Gandhi, no official information or Government Order has been issued by the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, regarding the implementation of professional tax on weavers.

“In fact, a letter from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) on November 6, 2024 instructed local authorities to identify commercial and residential uses by comparing electricity connection lists, but no professional tax per square feet has been fixed,” he said in a statement.

Gandhi also emphasised that the Stalin-led DMK government is committed to controlling yarn prices through monthly price-fixing committee meetings, making it untrue that weavers are struggling due to increasing yarn prices.

He highlighted that the DMK government has been prioritising weavers’ welfare and safety, implementing various development and welfare schemes.

The Ranipet MLA also flayed Edappadi K Palaniswami and said EPS’s statements are baseless and politically motivated.

Further, the Textiles minister urged the AIADMK general secretary to refrain from spreading misinformation.