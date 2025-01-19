EPS urges TN govt to procure paddy from Delta farmers

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy affected by snow and unseasonal rains from the farmers at the earliest.

He also urged the government to dispatch officials from the revenue and agriculture departments to assess the extent of damage to the crops and provide immediate relief to the affected farmers.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the government should provide paddy drier machines to farmers in the delta districts and allow officials to procure paddy with 22% moisture content.

So far, paddy with 17% moisture content has been procured at the direct procurement centres.