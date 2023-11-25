EPS urges DMK govt to stop conducting survey of the women travelling in pink buses

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to immediately withdraw the decision to take survey of the women, who travel free of cost in the state transport buses.

Pointing out that the state government has planned to collect 15 information including name, age, mobile number and caste through bus conductors from the female travellers at Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. "It was also decided that this information will be given to the Transport Department," he added.

Claiming that women passengers were hesitating to travel at free of cost in the state-owned buses since they do not want to answer the questions, Palaniswami said "there was also argument between the women and conductors when the questions were raised".

Pointing out that seeking the name, age and mobile number of the women is an act of interfering into their personal rights, the leader of the opposition of the House said "when the conductor was in the process in getting the mobile number from a woman, there is also chance that the numbers could be accessed by others, who travel in the bus".

"There is also a possibility that the women would get unnecessary calls from them," he said adding "similarly, they might also get unwanted pictures".

Condemning the question that sought the caste of the women, Palaniswami said "this question was not asked from the passengers in buses, trains, airports and ships, which was operated by the government across the globe".

"Whether the government has thought that consequences might arise if the survey was done across the state," he said, adding "whether the government has consulted with the senior ministers or experienced authorities before taking decision to conduct a survey of the women, who travel in the state-owned buses at free of cost".

"Therefore, the DMK government should put a full stop to conduct the survey," he added.