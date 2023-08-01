EPS urge TN govt to extend aid to 2 Tamil workers killed near Thane

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend financial aid to the families of two Tamils, who were among the 17 killed after an under construction bridge collapsed near Thane in Maharashtra.

Palaniswami took to social media to register his condolence to the demise of the workers in the fatal accident.

மகாராஷ்டிரா மாநிலத்தில் தானேவின் சம்ருதி எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் சாலையில் பாலம் கட்டும் பணியின் போது ராட்சத கிரேன் சரிந்து விழுந்ததில் நடந்த விபத்தில்

17பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர், அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்களையும் , வருத்தங்களையும் தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்,



அதில் இருவர் தமிழ்நாட்டை… — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) August 1, 2023

The accident took place during the early hours of Tuesday at Khutadi Sarlambe village. The victims were engaged in the construction of the bridge as part of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway. They were killed after the girder collapsed.



"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the workers. I am deeply saddened after learning that two of the victims were from Tamil Nadu, " he said in his tweet and urged the TN government to provide appropriate relief to their families.