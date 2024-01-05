EPS urge cadres, party leaders to give him books instead of flower bouquets

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, requested the party functionaries to give books instead of flower bouquets.

"Whenever senior leaders and party functionaries come visiting me or receiving me during various functions, they present flower bouquets to show their respect and love towards me. I kindly request them to avoid such practice hereafter. Instead, you can give books that are impregnated with deep thoughts and ideas to me," said Palaniswami in a statement.

He urged the party functionaries to strictly adhere to his humble request.