EPS under pressure to readmit TTV, Sasi

CHENNAI: AIADMK functionaries from Tenkasi district on Tuesday (July 21) urged party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to readmit VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran into the party, arguing that their return would help strengthen the organisation, particularly in the southern districts.
The demand was raised during Palaniswami's district-wise review meeting on the party's electoral performance and organisational activities. Functionaries said bringing back Sasikala and Dinakaran would be in the interest of the party's growth.
Similar demands have been raised by functionaries from other districts during Palaniswami's review meetings. However, he did not give any indication on the proposal or announce a decision during Tuesday's meeting.
Earlier, when asked about the possibility of a merger between the AMMK and the AIADMK, Dinakaran had said such a decision would depend on the prevailing political situation.
Sasikala and Dhinakaran were expelled from the AIADMK following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Dhinakaran subsequently floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018, while Sasikala recently launched the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) ahead of the Assembly elections.
With the party's support declining in the southern districts, several functionaries have repeatedly argued that the return of Sasikala and Dhinakaran could help revive its organisational strength in the region.