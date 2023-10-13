EPS to strengthen booth committee for coming general elections

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that his party's senior functionaries, including women wing would meet under his leadership on October 17 to establish booth committees for the coming general elections.

In a statement, he said that all the district functionaries concerned will be participating in the meet, which will be held at 10.30 am at the party headquarters.

The release said that the meeting would discuss expanding the booth committee and also select genuine members for it.