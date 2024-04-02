EPS to Stalin: How can a State Opposition Leader oppose PM

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charges that the AIADMK general secretary was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and refrain from opposing him, the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked, “Are we the ruling party to oppose (the PM)?” and hinted that it is the duty of the ruling party.

“The CM is saying that Edappadi is not opposing Modi and he is scared of him. How can we oppose when we are the opposition party? If I were the CM like you, Mr Stalin, and ruling the state, I would definitely oppose any scheme that has an adverse impact on the people of the state. I will oppose whoever it may be,” said Palaniswami while campaigning for AIADMK’s candidate for Arakkonam Constituency AL Vijayan.

Recalling the continuous protest of the AIADMK MPs in the Parliament demanding to notify the Cauvery Water verdict, Palaniswami said though they were part of the BJP-led NDA, they never compromised on the interest of the people of the state. The MPs of the AIADMK stalled proceedings in the Parliament for 22 days in 2018 to ensure TN’s rights over the inter-state water dispute.

Stating that CM Stalin has “scientific brain,” Palaniswami said that the CM has been using his ability to cheat the people by dishing out attractive promises. He never used his “scientific brain” to effectively run the government and help the people.

The people would end the dynastic politics of the ruling party in this election, he said.

While canvassing for party candidate for Vellore constituency Dr Pasupathi near Pallikonda, Palaniswami ridiculed the PMK for aligning with the BJP that have stark contrast against each other on critical issues like caste census. “The PMK has entered into an alliance with the BJP that is against caste census,” he said and noted that the previous AIADMK regime under his leadership had taken efforts to carry out caste surveys and issued an order in this regard. However, the DMK government’s lackluster approach undid the efforts of the AIADMK government, he added.