EPS to kick-start election campaign on March 24 from Trichy

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami would kick-start the election campaign on March 24 from Trichy.

The first phase of the AIADMK general secretary election campaign, covering 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, would culminate at Nagapattinam (reserved) constituency on March 31.

Palaniswami would commence the campaign at Navalur Kuttapattu in Vannankovil in Trichy and address the public as part of the campaign.

On March 26, he addressed the public meetings in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. On the following day, he campaigned in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari and Sankarankovil in Tenkasi (reserved) constituency.

On March 28, he would complete the campaign in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram constituencies and complete his tour in the southern part of the state.

His campaign would enter the northern parts of the state at Kancheepuram (R) and Sriperumbudur constituencies on March 29 and continue the campaign on March 30 in Puducherry and Cuddalore and complete the first phase of the campaign, covering Chidambaram (R), Maylidathurai and Nagapattinam (R) constituencies.