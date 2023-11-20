EPS to hold review meeting over exercise of strengthening of booth level committees

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami would hold a meeting with district secretaries and senior leaders on Tuesday at party headquarters in Chennai to review the ongoing exercise of strengthening booth level committees, women and youth wings in the state.



The exercise launched with an aim to strengthen the BL committees and encourage the young cadres to take responsibilities in youth and women wings ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the campaign, the senior leaders, including former ministers, have been tasked to validate the BL committees and ensure that members have been appointed as per the norm and appoint 19 members - seven from the party parent unit, five each from youth and women wings and two from IT wing - in each BL committee.

Palaniswami asked the functionaries to expedite the process of validating the BL committees, covering 68,000 odd booths, in 82 district units.

Palaniswami, in a statement, asked all the district secretaries and senior leaders to attend the meeting without fail.