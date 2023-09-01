EPS to hold meeting with party senior leaders, functionaries on Sept 4

CHENNAI: After successively hosting a massive party conference - Ezhuchi Manadu - in Madurai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has invited the party functionaries and members of various organising committees of the conference-cum-party’s golden jubilee programme for a meeting on September 4.



The meeting would be held at party headquarters in Chennai.

EPS urged headquarter secretaries, district secretaries, MLAs, MPs and incharge of the organising committees of the Madurai conference to attend the meeting without fail, according to a statement.

He is likely to honour them for accomplishing the task of conducting the conference to establish his leadership and declare the beginning of the third chapter of the party under him, after former leaders J Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran.

On the occasion, the party leader and senior functionaries would discuss the next course of action and preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, according to party sources.