EPS to chair women's wing meet on July 1

The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Discussions are expected to focus on the functioning of the women's wing and ways to enhance the role of women in the party's organisational growth and political activities.

State office-bearers of the women's wing, district women's wing secretaries from all organisational districts, and other functionaries have been directed to attend the meeting.

Party sources said the meeting is also expected to deliberate on the women's wing's role in the forthcoming Assembly by-elections and chalk out strategies for mobilising women cadre during the campaign.