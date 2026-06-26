EPS to chair women's wing meet on July 1

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has convened a meeting of its women's wing at the party headquarters in Royapettah on July 1 as part of its efforts to strengthen the organisation and prepare for the party's political campaigns ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-election.
The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Discussions are expected to focus on the functioning of the women's wing and ways to enhance the role of women in the party's organisational growth and political activities.
State office-bearers of the women's wing, district women's wing secretaries from all organisational districts, and other functionaries have been directed to attend the meeting.
Party sources said the meeting is also expected to deliberate on the women's wing's role in the forthcoming Assembly by-elections and chalk out strategies for mobilising women cadre during the campaign.
The discussions are also likely to centre on plans to intensify protests and public outreach programmes highlighting what the AIADMK describes as the failures of the State government. The July 1 meeting is expected to lay out a statewide action plan involving the women's wing in agitation programmes and other organisational activities.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes months after the AIADMK organised a large-scale women's wing conference in January, widely seen as an attempt to energise women cadre ahead of the electoral season. The party is now looking to build on that momentum by assigning the women's wing a more active role in its political campaigns across the State.