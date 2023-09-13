EPS to call on Shah, Nadda in Delhi today

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would travel to Delhi on Thursday and call on Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah and national president of BJP JP Nadda. The meeting is gaining political significance as it would take place ahead of the special Parliament session amidst the political discourse over 'One Nation One Election'.

Senior leaders in the AIADMK, which is a key ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that party senior leader M Thambidurai would likely accompany Palaniswami during the Delhi visit.

The second rung leaders in the party remained clueless about the sudden visit of Palaniswami to the national capital. Given the political climate over the debate on 'Bharath Vs India' and the single election for the nation ahead of the five days special Parliament session between September 18 and 22, the visit of Palaniswami to Delhi is drawing traction within and outside the party.

Since the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting frequently to chart out their plans and move ahead with the talks on driving formula on seat sharing, the BJP leaders might have invited the AIADMK general secretary to hold talks on issues related to allies, a senior leader and former minister, who accompanied Palaniswami during his last visit to Delhi, observed. "The BJP leaders can seek our support in the upper house of the Parliament if they move any crucial bills, " he quipped.

Sources said that Palaniswami is likely to meet Shah and Nadda separately. Meanwhile, it cannot be ruled out that Palaniswami would flag the issues related to the DMK government to the Home Minister and seek his intervention.