EPS sounds bypoll bugle; says only victory counts

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday signalled that the party will make a strong comeback amid defections, urging cadre to ensure the party's victory in the Madurantakam constituency whenever the poll is held.
Addressing AIADMK functionaries from Chengalpattu district as part of the party's district-wise review meetings, Palaniswami asked cadres to prepare for the Madurantakam bypoll, marking the clearest indication yet that the AIADMK intends to enter the electoral contest and doesn't boycott it citing alleged horse-trading. His remarks are being viewed as putting to rest speculation over whether the party would stay away from the by-elections.
The Madurantakam Assembly seat was won by the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly elections, with K Maragatham Kumaravel emerging victorious for the second successive term. However, Kumaravel was among the six AIADMK MLAs who later resigned from the Assembly to join the TVK.
The AIADMK has been facing an internal crisis since its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections. A group of 25 AIADMK MLAs led by former Ministers SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam broke ranks with the party leadership and extended support to the TVK government. The legislators subsequently voted in favour of the confidence motion moved by the government in the Assembly.
Palaniswami later removed the dissident leaders from their party posts. The rebel camp has since been demanding that he convene the party's general and executive councils to discuss the reasons for the electoral defeat. However, the AIADMK chief has instead opted to hold district-wise consultations with party functionaries to review the election results and organisational affairs.
The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, while its alliance secured 52 seats. With the resignation of six AIADMK legislators, the party's strength in the Assembly has fallen to 41.