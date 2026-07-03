EPS sounds bypoll bugle; says only victory counts

The AIADMK has been facing an internal crisis since its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections. A group of 25 AIADMK MLAs led by former Ministers SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam broke ranks with the party leadership and extended support to the TVK government. The legislators subsequently voted in favour of the confidence motion moved by the government in the Assembly.

Palaniswami later removed the dissident leaders from their party posts. The rebel camp has since been demanding that he convene the party's general and executive councils to discuss the reasons for the electoral defeat. However, the AIADMK chief has instead opted to hold district-wise consultations with party functionaries to review the election results and organisational affairs.

The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, while its alliance secured 52 seats. With the resignation of six AIADMK legislators, the party's strength in the Assembly has fallen to 41.