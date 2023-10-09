EPS sought modification in resolution to protect BJP: Minister Reghupathy

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday said that Leader of Opposition cum AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a modification in the government resolution on the Cauvery issue only to protect the BJP-led Union government.

Picking holes in the statement made by EPS on the government resolution in the State Assembly, Regupathy said that he (Palaniswami) has spoken without any understanding of the Cauvery issue or the Supreme Court verdict.

Stating that EPS has made the statement only with the sole intention of blaming the Congress government in Karnataka and protecting the BJP-led union government, the law minister said that though he Quit the BJP alliance, he has absurdly revealed his interest in protecting the BJP, which is acting against the interest of the people in TN.

Reiterating that the Apex Court has fixed the monthly quantum of water and Karnataka must comply with it, the Minister said that the Union government-monitored Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) were constituted only to ensure Karnataka's compliance with the SC order and to prevent a direct confrontation between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Seeking to know if the LoP was unaware or if he refused to accept it, Reghupathy, in a specially convened press conference at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, said that we (Tamil Nadu) moved the SC only after repeated talks with Karnataka had failed.

"Only the CWMA and CWRC must own responsibility. It is absurd that he has sought a modification in support of the ruling BJP by comfortably covering up the fact," he added.