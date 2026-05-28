EPS slams TVK government over alleged sexual assault of minor by cop; calls law & order review ‘ceremonial’

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government following reports of a horrific sexual assault on a minor boy.
Palaniswami questioned the safety of children under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s administration. He further claimed that the increasing frequency of such crimes has created an atmosphere of fear across the State.
Directly addressing the Chief Minister, the former CM accused the government of failing to protect the vulnerable. “Sir, the very children on whose behalf you gathered votes are now standing unprotected under your rule. What answer will you give for all this?” he asked.
Palaniswami also dismissed the state government’s recent efforts to review the security situation as mere PR exercises.
“Your government released a video claiming you held a ‘Law and Order Review Meeting.’ Doubts are growing stronger that it has turned into yet another ceremonial gathering. Doesn’t the cruelty of a wolf grazing right in the fold torment your conscience?” EPS remarked, referring to the alleged involvement of a police officer in the crime.