EPS slams TN govt for failing to guard women and children

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday reiterated that crimes against women and children have been on the rise under the DMK regime and urged women to arm themselves with self-defence devices to protect themselves.

Citing media reports of an alleged sexual assault against a minor girl in Chennai and a 60-year-old woman in Hosur, Palaniswami stated that the state government had failed to ensure the safety of women and children in TN. He urged them to take precautions and carry self-defence devices, such as pepper spray and emergency SOS alarms when stepping out of their homes.

"Like you (women), I also regret that the State has deteriorated to such a condition," said Palaniswami in a statement.

Instead of responding to opposition parties that have raised concerns about women’s safety, the government should focus on ensuring the safety and security of women and children in the State, he added.

He also demanded that stern and swift action be taken against the perpetrators who commit crimes against women and children.