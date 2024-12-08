EPS slams police over ‘poor handling’ of Chennai sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over news reports that a 21-year-old mentally challenged girl was sexually assaulted for an extended period in Chennai by a gang, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the State police for poorly handling such a sensitive case.

The former CM accused the police of harassing the victim's father when he approached them to file a complaint. It was the reason how the crime was carried on for a longer period, Palaniswami said. He demanded stern measures against the perpetrators.

"Is the police under Chief Minister MK Stalin unaware of how to handle complaints regarding crimes against women? Ignoring the sensitivity of such cases is unacceptable," Palaniswami said in a social media post, tagging the CM's official handle.

He accused the State government of creating an environment where women constantly face threats and live in fear. Police deal with such crimes against women with an "indifferent approach," the AIADMK general secretary said.

Palaniswami insisted the Stalin government take stern legal action against the perpetrators and direct the police to act promptly on complaints regarding crimes against women.