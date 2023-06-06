EPS slams Masthan, demands his resignation for aiding bootleggers

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday charged that Minister for Minority Welfare and Overseas Tamil welfare Gingee K S Masthan is aiding the anti-social elements in non-stop sale of illicit liquor and demand his immediate resignation.

Four persons affiliated to the ruling party have been arrested in connection with sales of illicit liquor in minister Masthan's constituency. The police did not act against them since they were minister's supporters, said EPS in a statement.

Recalling last month's hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of 22 persons, the LoP took a dig at the drive against the bootleggers following the tragic incident. The TN police department had arrested several hundreds in connection with brewing and selling of illicit liquor following the hooch tragedy.

The minister has been acting in favour of his party functionaries and giving them free hand to operate bars illegally, he said and demanded the legislator to step down as minister.

Without giving any excuse, Chief Minister M K Stalin should act against the minister for encouraging anti-social elements and demanded the sacking of Masthan from the cabinet.

He continued in the same vein and said that the DMK that came to power after a decade and is now taking the state into a destructive path. The people of the State were unhappy over the present government. "Not only are they allowing illegal bars, but also selling liquor illegally in TASMAC outlets, " EPS said and demanded that the authorities should conduct frequent audits to ensure sale of only IMFL bottles with excise department stamps.

He also pointed out the death of a person near Melur in Madurai district after consuming liquor from a Tasmac outlet. Two other persons were undergoing treatment. The police should do a thorough probe into the incident to find out the cause of the death instead of covering it up.