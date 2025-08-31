EPS slams DMK over centre aid request for MSMEs amid US tariff hike

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK government for seeking financial assistance from the Centre to support MSMEs in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. These sectors are already suffering due to steep property tax increases, power tariff hikes, and yarn price volatility, further exacerbated by the 50% tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

"The TN government’s approach has once again proven that Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen to shift responsibility onto others. He is at the forefront of such practices and has demonstrated this on multiple occasions," said Palaniswami in a statement, referring to the CM’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking support for the textile industry in the wake of the US tariff hike.

Palaniswami further stated that the industry has been in crisis ever since the DMK came to power, and as a result, the sector has already deteriorated.

“I recently wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, appealing to him to take necessary measures to protect the industry from the impact of the US tariff hike and to create opportunities to explore new markets,” he said, adding that he also urged the Centre to announce a six-month moratorium on interest payments to help overcome the prevailing situation.