EPS slams DMK govt for failing to control skyrocketing prices

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday slammed the DMK government for failing to control skyrocketing prices of construction materials.

Addressing party men in Salem, Palaniswami said the prices of cement, M-sand, sand, brick and other materials have increased by 100 percent taking a toll on construction activities and workers dependent on it for their livelihood. “As a leader of opposition during the previous AIADMK regime, MK Stalin promised to include construction materials under the category of essential commodities to regulate their price and assured to execute it once he comes to power. But costs have shot up as the ruling government in collusion with corporate cement manufacturers is allowing it for their own personal gain, causing hardship to the poor,” he alleged.

EPS hit at the DMK government saying prices of other essentials including vegetables and groceries have gone up manifold. “Tomatoes are sold at the cost of apples. But Stalin is least bothered about the price rise as all his priority is his own family and not people. The DMK came to power by reeling out lies and is now betraying the people,” he said.

The AIADMK general secretary slammed the DMK government for imposing restrictions in giving an honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women after promising it for all.