EPS slams DMK govt for denial of nod to march against tungsten mining project in Madurai

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK government of double standards regarding the Tungsten mining project. He condemned the state government for denying permission for a peaceful march by the people to express their protest against the project in Madurai's Arittapatti village and stated that this reflects the government's descent into a "state of emergency rule."

Protesting democratically is a fundamental right of the people. However, the DMK’s fascist regime is stripping away these democratic rights from the public, opposition parties, and civil organisations, preventing them from expressing their dissent. The current government has also been using the police force to suppress the people’s emotionally charged protests in pursuit of their rights. This indicates the state is under emergency rule, Palaniswami said in a post on X, criticising the government for denying the people of Madurai district the right to protest against the Union government’s Tungsten Mining project.

He further asserted that the resolution passed in the assembly opposing the establishment of the Tungsten Mine project was mere window dressing and that Stalin’s government is, in fact, supporting the project and attempting to establish it. The people’s protest today has proven that the DMK government is backing the Tungsten project. "Without fearing the people’s protest, the Stalin model government must grant permission for it," he stated.

Though the people approach the police department through appropriate channels to seek approval for a peaceful protest and demonstration, the present government is denying permission. Meanwhile, the ruling party is staging a political drama under the guise of protest to divert attention from the Anna University sexual assault case. The sole purpose of this protest is to protect an individual, said Palaniswami, referring to the DMK’s state-wide protest against Governor R N Ravi for boycotting the assembly proceedings of the first session of the year over the national anthem row.