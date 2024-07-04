EPS slams DMK government in spurious liquor issue in Villupuram

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement about the spurious liquor issue in Villupuram.

The Villupuram incident came weeks after more than 60 people died when they consumed spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district.

According to reports, 118 people have been treated at different hospitals.

There are reports that three people consumed liquor and have been admitted in hospital and one person has died.

According to reports, EPS in his statement said, "CM Stalin, have you not learned any lesson even after seeing Marakkanam and Karunapuram people? How many more people will be lost before your govt wakes up from its sleep?".

I strongly condemn the incompetent DMK government, which is the reason for the continuous illicit liquor deaths, he added.