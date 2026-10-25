EPS slams CM Vijay claiming deteriorating law and order situation in TN, compares anti-social elements to 'Leo Das'

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the ruling government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, questioning whether anti-social elements were roaming freely as 'Leo Das' (a movie character played by Chief Minister Vijay).
Citing a series of recent incidents, including a woman's murder near Sathankulam, the disappearance of a boy near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district and the alleged caste discrimination that reportedly led to a student's death by suicide at a government-aided school in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said the developments were shocking and reflected the deterioration of law and order and social justice in the State.
In a statement, the AIADMK chief referred to the CM as a "reel CM" and questioned the government's commitment to social justice. He asked what action had been taken over the alleged caste discrimination in the Coimbatore school, despite the government's repeated claims of upholding social justice.
Palaniswami also expressed concern over the continued disappearance of children, referring to cases in Sriperumbudur, Gingee and Uthangarai. While the girl from Sriperumbudur had been rescued, he claimed the girl from Gingee remained untraced.
Questioning whether the repeated incidents indicated a pattern, he urged the government to investigate the cases from all angles, trace the missing children and take stringent legal action against those involved in the Sathankulam murder and the Coimbatore case.