EPS slams CM Vijay claiming deteriorating law and order situation in TN, compares anti-social elements to 'Leo Das'

Citing a series of recent incidents, including a woman's murder near Sathankulam, the disappearance of a boy near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district and the alleged caste discrimination that reportedly led to a student's death by suicide at a government-aided school in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said the developments were shocking and reflected the deterioration of law and order and social justice in the State.



In a statement, the AIADMK chief referred to the CM as a "reel CM" and questioned the government's commitment to social justice. He asked what action had been taken over the alleged caste discrimination in the Coimbatore school, despite the government's repeated claims of upholding social justice.