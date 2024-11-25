EPS slams CM Stalin over alleged custodial death of Pudukkottai youth

CHENNAI: Stating that custodial deaths are on the rise under the DMK regime, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday flagged reports of the death of a youth in Pudukkottai after he was taken into police custody for questioning.

Chief Minister MK Stalin owes an explanation on the death of the youth, the AIADMK chief said. "On one hand, the ruling DMK government has not taken any concrete measure to end drug trafficking or maintain law and order. On the other, custodial deaths have become a recurring issue," said Palaniswami in his social media post, tagging Chief Minister MK Stalin's official handle.

The police in Pudukkottai had detained a person named Vigneshwaran for questioning, Palaniswami said, and pointed out reports that suggested he had died under custody.

Recalling the alleged custodial death of a young man, Vignesh, in Chennai in 2022, Palaniswami said that he had raised the issue then in the State Assembly. However, the CM blatantly lied regarding the issue, Palaniswami accused. "The rise in custodial deaths and the cover-up of such incidents is highly condemnable," he said.

Palaniswami recalled how MK Stalin had strongly reacted to the alleged custodial torture of Jayaraj and his son Benicks in Sathankulam police station during the AIADMK regime and said he had talked then as if he coined the term human rights. "Now, what is he going to say about the custodial deaths under his government?"

In yet another post, Palaniswami appealed to everyone to take a pledge to ensure a safe and secure environment for women on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

He took a dig at the DMK government by stating that women feel unsafe under the present dispensation and said that he had pointed this out on several occasions. But there has been no answer to it to date. He urged the CM to take appropriate measures to guarantee the safety of women.