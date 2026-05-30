EPS shifts to Royapettah residence after vacating Greenways Road bungalow

The bungalow, named Sevvanthi, was allotted to Palaniswami in 2011 when he was inducted as a Minister in the Cabinet headed by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He continued to reside there during his tenure as a Minister and later as the Chief Minister.

After the AIADMK's defeat in the 2021 Assembly election, Palaniswami became the Leader of the Opposition and was permitted to continue occupying the residence.

However, following the 2026 Assembly election, the AIADMK lost its status as the principal Opposition party. In accordance with government protocol, Palaniswami was required to vacate the bungalow.