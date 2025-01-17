EPS, senior leaders pay floral tribute to MGR on his 108th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior leaders paid floral tributes to party founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran’s statue on the premises of the party headquarters to mark his 108th birth anniversary.

Senior party functionaries, including party presidium chairperson A Tamil Magan Hussain, K P Munusamy, Dindigul C Srinivasan, and S P Velumani have also accompanied Palaniswami on the occasion.

On the eve of MGR’s birth anniversary, Palaniswami appealed to the party cadres and functionaries to take an oath to work tirelessly to unseat the DMK’s anti-people government and re-establish the AIADMK regime to serve the people.