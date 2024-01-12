EPS seeks white paper on GIM investments

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the state government to release a white paper on industries that have begun operations following Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Meet (GIM).

“But the DMK evades from issuing white papers on the investment generated through GIM’s held so far. Whereas the AIADMK attracted an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore through 304 MoU’s generating five lakh jobs directly and another five lakh jobs indirectly by then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2015,” he said, adding that the DMK has been conducting GIM’s for mere publicity.

Condemning the government for failing to fulfil even the basic demands of transport staff, despite their protests, Palaniswami said the number of buses in operation has been reduced drastically from 22,000 to barely around 16,000 buses now.

“More than 5,000 buses are defunct and are stationed in depots. The DMK made an empty promise in its policy note of purchasing 500 electric powered buses over the last three years.

“It also didn’t buy 3,613 diesel powered buses,” he said, while addressing the media.

Further, Palaniswami also slammed the government for restricting free travel of women only in pink painted buses, after promising free travel in all buses ahead of polls.

“It’s usual for DMK to take a different stand after making a promise during polls,” he said.