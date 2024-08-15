EPS seeks immediate withdrawal of price hike of school textbooks

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK to immediately withdraw the price hike of school textbooks.

Pointing out that the price of Class 1 textbooks have been hiked from Rs 390 to Rs 550, the AIADMK leader said that the prices of textbooks from Classes 1 to 10 have been increased accordingly. The Opposition leader also claimed that the prices of the textbooks were increased up to 40 per cent.

“Due to the increase in the prices of school textbooks, the parents of the children, who were studying in private schools, were shocked,” he said adding the price hike of the textbooks will not only affect the students but also affect the candidates, who want to prepare for competitive exams.

“Already people were suffering from various price hikes in the state, the increase in the rates of textbooks will add fuel to the flame,” he said adding, therefore, the DMK government should immediately roll back the prices.