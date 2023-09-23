EPS seeks compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for farmers affected in kuruvai cultivation

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to the farmers, who incurred loss in kuruvai cultivation.

The AIADMK leader also urged the DMK government to declare the districts as drought-affected areas in view of poor rainfall received during the southwest monsoon.

Pointing out that every year the water would be released from the Mettur dam from June 12 to September 15, the Opposition Leader of the House claimed that the DMK government had not released the water till September 15 and therefore, the paddy, which was cultivated in about 3.5 lakh acre, were affected.

Alleging that the state government has failed to secure Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka since July, Palaniswami also blamed that two years after coming to power, the DMK government has not released the insurance amount for the affected Kuruvai farmers.

Claiming that during the AIADMK regime in 2017-2018 about 15.18 lakh farmers benefited from the insurance scheme, he alleged that the DMK government had written a letter to the Centre that insurance was not required for the farmers during Kuruvai season.

"Despite my recent appeal to the state government to compensate kuruvai farmers, till now no steps have been taken in this regard", he said, "therefore, the farmers, who incurred loss in Kuruvai cultivation, should be identified and compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre should be released to them".

Demanding that the state government should immediately declare the districts as drought due to poor southwest monsoon rainfall, Palaniswami said that his party would launch a huge protest on behalf of the farmers if the DMK government fails to heed the demands.