EPS seeks action against persons indulged in attack on revenue officials in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Condemning the recent attack on the revenue official in Tiruchy district, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK to take immediate action against those involved in the offence.

Alleging that after DMK came to power, there were many "violence activities" especially against state government officials, the former chief minister pointed out that a few days ago a deputy thasildhar and staff of a nationalised bank were attacked in Tiruchy. "They (DMK functionaries) were taking law into their hands", he said adding "therefore, the attack on government officials were continuing".

In a statement here, he said police were mute spectators after the attack on revenue officials, the Opposition leader of the House said "the officials were seriously injured and were admitted to the hospitals".

Pointing out that an employees association of the state revenue department also staged protest demonstrations in Tiruchy to take action, Palaniswami said "however, action was not taken against the persons, who attacked the revenue officials, even after the district collector's assurance". "Therefore, I urge the DMK government to immediately take action against the offenders as per law", he added.