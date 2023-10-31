EPS seeks action against DMK functionary for allegedly assaulting govt official

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the ruling party functionaries for allegedly attacking the government officials and police personnel on the premises of the Collectorate in Perambalur district.

He demanded the state government and the police department to take stern action against those who resorted to violence and attacked the government officials.

The media reports on the chain of events unfolded on the premises of the Perambalur collectorate on October 30 revealed that transport minister's personal assistant, the DMK MLA's personal assistant along with their party functionaries barged into the Collectorate in large number and dissuaded the mines department officials from floating quarry tenders to non-DMK persons, Palaniswami claimed in his statement.

They assaulted the assistant director of the mines department, who refused to oblige their demands, and his assistance. They have also roughed up a deputy superintendent of police, his subordinate and other police personnel who rushed to the Collectorate to bring the situation under control, he further said.

Palaniswami wondered why the Collector and Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot. This revealed that they were under the pressure of the ruling party, he said and dared the top brass of the state police to hold a press conference regarding the incident similar to the one they held in connection with the petrol bomb attack in front of Raj Bhavan a couple of days ago.

He further said that the people of the state would teach a lesson to the DMK government that failed to reign the persons involved in unruly acts and disturbing the law and order in the Lok Sabha elections.