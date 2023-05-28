EPS seeks action against attackers of I-T officials

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Union Government to take action against DMK workers, who allegedly attacked the Income Tax officials when they were about to conduct raids at the premises of Minister Senthilbajali’s close aides in Karur district.

“The I-T officials came for the raid, only after identifying tax evasion and amassing disproportionate assets. However, they were attacked by DMK functionaries besides damaging the vehicle of the officials,” he said in a statement.

Pointing out that during the attack, four officials including a women officer were admitted to the hospitals and were getting treatment, the AIADMK leader said, “This is the best example, of how the law and order had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu”.

Denying the police statement that if the I-T officials would have informed about the raids, security would have been given, the AIADMK leader said that if the raids were informed, it would be easy for the concerned persons to hide the documents and money.

The leader of the Opposition also recalled that when the I-T officials had conducted raids at different places, the then Opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin accused the AIADMK government.

Alleging that certain police office authorities were supporting the DMK, Palaniswami urged the Central agencies not to stop with just raids. “But agencies should also take action as per the law against those who indulged in the offence”, he said adding “Similarly, the Centre should also take action against the persons, who attacked the officials”.