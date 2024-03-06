EPS says TN people are not fine under DMK regime

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday rebuked DMK government's new scheme 'Neengal Nalama' that was unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday and said that Nangal Nalamai Illai, Stalin (We are not well, Stalin!)

"Mr Stalin, you are asking that we are fine?" Palaniswami said in his media post in the microblog (X) and continue to criticise, "Welfare schemes were stalled! law and order deteriorated! property, house and water taxes have increased ! Price has skyrocketing! and Drugs available everywhere and left the state in a pathetic condition."

"In such scenario, the livelihood of the people has turned into a big question mark. So, the people are not well in your regime," he further said in the post in response Chief Minister M K Stalin's social media post on the programme, which was aimed at getting response from the public regarding implementation of government scheme.