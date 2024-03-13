EPS says alliance talk with DMDK continues, remains inconclusive on PMK

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that they have been holding talks with the DMDK over alliance. He, however, was inconclusive over talks with their former ally PMK.

"We have not reached the point of holding talks with the PMK. We will inform you (journalists) when we initiate such a talk, " Palaniswami told journalists after attending the party organised Iftaar function. Palaniswami's response alluded that the alliance talks with the PMK did not go as per their liking.

Refuting the reporters on PMK-BJP talks over an alliance that reached an advanced stage, Palaniswami said it was a pure "media hype". He, however, refused to comment further by stating that he cannot speak about other parties' political moves.

Taking a dig at the arch rival DMK, Palaniswami said, "Some were thinking that they were the most powerful and proclaiming that they will secure a massive victory (in the polls). But we have two crores loyal cadres and we have a strong alliance with the people of TN, including the minorities, and it will reflect in the coming election".

"The investigation into the international drug cartel involving former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq will soon expose who is a honest person, " said Palaniswami while responding to a question on Chief Minister M K Stalin's charges that the Leader of Opposition Palaniswami was trying to project himself as a honest person.

He further said that the AIADMK was committed to the welfare of the Muslims and it would continue to remain as their custodian.

He also said unlike the DMK, which had a double standard on the CAA, the AIADMK maintains its stand and it would compromise on the interest of the minorities.