EPS responding to my criticism of Modi, shows tacit understanding between AIADMK & BJP

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the AIADMK and BJP have a tacit understanding for the Parliamentary polls, State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was getting outraged by his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of delay in constructing the AIIMS hospital in Madurai.

Campaigning for his party treasurer T R Baalu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, Udhaynidhi waved his signature "AIIMS Brick" from the campaign van and said, "EPS says I am always showing the brick. I can only show what you had kept there. Can I show something that does not exist. I am questioning Mr 29 Paisa (Mr Modi). He is not responding to it. Instead, Palaniswmai is responding. Palaniswami is getting outraged because they have secret ties."

Alleging that EPS led AIADMK had supported all the anti-people schemes of the Modi regime, the DMK youth wing secretary asked, "When did CAA happen? Who was in power then? Who supported it? Palaniswami led AIADMK. When did NEET get implemented? NEET was introduced throughout India in 2010. But kalaignar did not permit it. Even Jayalalithaa did not permit it till her death. It was thrust on Tamil Nadu in 2017 after her death."

Recalling the various student suicides that took place in the state after the implementation of NEET, Udhayanidhi said, "Are they suicides? They are murders jointly committed by the BJP led union government and the servile AIADMK. They must answer for the 22 murders."

Recalling the assurance of Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and now the poll promise of the DMK to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, Udhayanidhi said that exemption would be definitely secured for Tamil Nadu from NEET when the INDIA alliance government is formed at the union.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi also campaigned for Congress candidate Sasikanth Senthil in Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency.