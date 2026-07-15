EPS reduced AIADMK to ruins, says Manickam Tagore

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at his memorial house in Virudhunagar, Tagore said AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran had built the party through hard work, while former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had protected and strengthened it, including during periods when it enjoyed the support of the Congress.

"Today, Palaniswami has left the AIADMK shattered. If someone were to pursue a PhD on how to destroy a political party, Palaniswami would be a key character in that research," Tagore said.