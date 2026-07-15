EPS reduced AIADMK to ruins, says Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleging that he had reduced the party to ruins and remarking that anyone researching how to destroy a political party would find him as a central case study.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at his memorial house in Virudhunagar, Tagore said AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran had built the party through hard work, while former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had protected and strengthened it, including during periods when it enjoyed the support of the Congress.
"Today, Palaniswami has left the AIADMK shattered. If someone were to pursue a PhD on how to destroy a political party, Palaniswami would be a key character in that research," Tagore said.
He also launched the Congress' anti-corruption campaign, "Avoid Bribery, Hold Your Head High", and said it would be taken across Tamil Nadu through signature campaigns outside government offices as part of a mass outreach programme.
Responding to questions on factionalism within the Congress, Tagore said the party would continue engaging with its leaders and cadre.
"Congress is a democratic party. Differences will be resolved through dialogue, and we will continue to listen to the views of senior leaders with respect," he said.
Higher Education Minister Viswanathan, who accompanied Tagore, said the campaign was aimed at promoting corruption-free governance. He added that the Congress and the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government were committed to ensuring transparent administration in line with the ideals of Kamaraj.