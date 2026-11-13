EPS rebuffs talks of toppling, seeks focus on governance

COIMBATORE: Even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rebuffed talks of toppling the TVK government, saying that the party would take a call when such a situation arises, the Opposition leader hit out at the incumbent over the death of a commuter who fell into a stormwater drain pit in Ambattur.
He criticised the TVK government over the death of a 25-year-old youth, saying that it was the result of negligence and the failure to ensure adequate safety measures while carrying out civic works.
He said the government is responsible for ensuring public safety during such work. He added that work sites should have warning boards, reflective stickers, and proper barricades to prevent accidents.
Palaniswami alleged that the Municipal Administration Department, which comes under the Chief Minister's control, had failed to ensure proper planning and follow safety procedures, resulting in the loss of a young life.
Criticising Chief Minister Vijay, he said the incident had exposed administrative inefficiency and a lack of concern for public safety.
The AIADMK leader demanded that the TVK government immediately provide appropriate compensation to the bereaved family.
He also urged the government to inspect drainage works across Tamil Nadu and rectify sites where work had been left incomplete, or pits remained uncovered without adequate safety arrangements. He called for proper barricading to prevent similar accidents.
“The government should wake up from its deep slumber as the law and order situation has completely collapsed. Murders, robberies, chain snatchings, thefts and crimes against women and children have become rampant since this government assumed office. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay should take immediate steps to curb the rising crime rate and ensure public safety,” he said.