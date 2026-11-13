EPS rebuffs talks of toppling, seeks focus on governance

He criticised the TVK government over the death of a 25-year-old youth, saying that it was the result of negligence and the failure to ensure adequate safety measures while carrying out civic works.

He said the government is responsible for ensuring public safety during such work. He added that work sites should have warning boards, reflective stickers, and proper barricades to prevent accidents.

Palaniswami alleged that the Municipal Administration Department, which comes under the Chief Minister's control, had failed to ensure proper planning and follow safety procedures, resulting in the loss of a young life.

Criticising Chief Minister Vijay, he said the incident had exposed administrative inefficiency and a lack of concern for public safety.