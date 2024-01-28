EPS raps govt over rising crimes, wants stern action by cops

CHENNAI: Charging the DMK government for the ‘deterioration in law and order’ in State, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said even Tamil Nadu police have not taken any steps to control the proliferation of drugs in the State.

“On the first day after DMK came to power, the law and order was buried”, he said in a statement. The AIADMK leader claimed that besides issuing several statements through media and even it was mentioned in the State Assembly continuously with regard to law and order issues and usage of drugs, the DMK government has not taken any steps to curb the menace.

Listing out the crimes during the last one week, Palaniswami said five members of a family including a senior citizen, woman, 15-year old girl and 12-year old boy were brutally attacked by the miscreants, who robbed the jewels and cash in that house at Sivaganga district.

“In Salem, a woman, who was alone, was murdered to rob ten sovereign gold jewels”, he said adding, “In Tiruppur district a TV journalist was brutally attacked even after he lodged a complaint with the police four hours back to provide security’ ‘. Claiming that a pathetic situation has come that common people were fearing to come out due to the poor law and order, the former chief minister said, “a situation has also arisen that there is no security for the children, women, senior citizens, common people, media persons and government staff.”

Palaniswami also claimed that drugs including ‘ganja’ usage was the main reason for the increase in the crimes. The AIADMK chief also appealed to the police to immediately take steps to arrest and take action against those who violate law and order.

“They (police) should also ensure that there should be round the clock patrol by using “Amma Patrol” vehicles by providing security especially to women,” he said.