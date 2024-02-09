EPS poser to CM on ‘official’ visit to Spain

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said Chief Minister MK Stalin had gone to Spain not to attract investments but to invest the ill-gotten money of his family.

“People doubt whether Stalin had gone to invest the money earned through corruption over the last two years of DMK rule,” the Leader of the Opposition charged while speaking among party functionaries in Namakkal.

“Stalin betrayed people by signing Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) in Spain with firms based in Tamil Nadu and India. Why these firms weren’t invited to Chennai when the investors’ meeting was held two weeks ago,” questioned Palaniswami. He took potshots at DMK for failing to release a white paper on the MoU’s signed, firms established and jobs generated through global investors meet held in Chennai.

In a veiled reference on the split up with BJP, EPS said national parties do not lend their ears to resolve issues concerning people of Tamil Nadu.

“They set their eyes only at the national level and do not care for people from the state. So, the AIADMK exited the alliance to protect our rights. We will pledge issue based support to any party in the centre that strives to address the problems of people from Tamil Nadu,” he said.