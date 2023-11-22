EPS plays minority card to win back votes

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami instructed senior leaders and district secretaries to give importance to minorities in various wings and booth committees and also asked them to take up confidence building measures among the minorities.

He also set December 3 as the deadline for the district secretaries and in-charges to complete the ongoing exercise of strengthening booth level (BL) committees, youth and women wings and validating them.

Chairing a meeting at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Palaniswami interacted with the district secretaries and district in-charges, who were assigned the task of strengthening the booth committees and validating the existing committees.

Palaniswami also took stock of the formation of women and youth wings at booth level in all 234 constituencies. They have been instructed to speed up the exercise and complete it by December 3 to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls. He also cautioned that action would be initiated against the functionaries, who are failing to carry out the exercise effectively and complete it within the stipulated period.

The opposition party leader also hinted at launching a statewide tour to prepare for the Parliament polls. “Our leader asked us to give importance to representatives of minorities in the party and give them responsibilities in party activities. He also instructed us to take up the issues faced by the minorities in their respective districts and constituencies,” said a state-level office bearer of the party, quoting Palaniswami.

He added that Palaniswami would meet district secretaries from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur districts at his camp office on Wednesday to review the booth committee formation works in these districts.