EPS pays tributes to Thevar;‘rivals’ raise slogans

MADURAI: When AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid homage to the late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district on Monday, some of those present there raised slogans against him. It’s said that someone threw slipper at EPS’s vehicle at Pasumpon.

At Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, some flex board banners portraying the image of EPS were brought down by miscreants. However, police denied any such incident.

AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan and other senior leaders of the party also paid tributes at Goripalayam in Madurai, sources said. Talking to reporters at Pasumpon, Palaniswami said Thevar considered ‘nationalism’ and ‘spirituality’ as two eyes and contributed for the society. It’s MG Ramachandran who announced that Thevar Jayanthi would be celebrated as government function and the party unveiled the portrait of Thevar in the Assembly. When the late J Jayalalithaa was CM, she adorned the statue of Thevar with a 13.5 kg golden armour.

Other political leaders, including MDMK general secretary Vaiko, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Congress MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth and VK Sasikala also paid homage, sources said.