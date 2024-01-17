EPS, OPS, TTV Dhinakaran along with their supporters pays floral tribute to MGR on 107th birth anniv

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders on Wednesday paid floral tribute to the statue of party founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran on the premises of the party headquarters on the occasion of his 107th birth anniversary.



Palaniswami distributed sweets to the senior leaders and functionaries on the occasion and took a pledge to work hard for the victory of the party in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. The AIADMK party has also planned a series of public meetings between January 19 and 28.

Palaniswami would participate in the public meeting in R K Nagar constituency on January 19, while Party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain would address the gathering at the public meeting in Sriperumbudur Constituency. Similarly, senior leaders Dindugal C Srinivasan, P Thangamani, C Ve Shanmugam, Natham R Viswanathan, M Thambidurai, S P Velumani and several other leaders would participate in the public meetings.

Former union minister M P Thambidurai garlanded the statue of MGR on the premises of Parliament in Delhi.

Expelled AIADMK leader and former coordinator of the party O Panneerselvam along with his supporters paid floral tribute to the statue of MGR and took a vow to retrieve the party from the betrayers. He administered a pledge to his supporters to stride hard to win the Lok Sabha polls and free the party from the clutches of the betrayers. "We should win back the party from the traitors in a democratic way and ensure the dreams of our leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa) come true, " Panneerselvam said in his social media post.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran paid his respect to MGR statue at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore district.

Sri Lankan minister Jeevan Thondaman calls on EPS

Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, Sri Lanka, Jeevan Thondaman on Wednesday called on AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's camp office in Greenways Road to greet him for the Pongal festival. Former AIADMK minister Kadambur C Raju accompanied the Sri Lankan minister.