EPS, OPS rap DMK govt over electricity tariff hike for industries

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government over the tariff hike to commercial establishments and industries. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the tariff hike.

The "incompetent" DMK government had failed to create infrastructure to cater to the growing demand of the industries. Instead, it created an artificial power shortage to purchase electricity from private power companies for a higher price, resulting in heavy loss to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TEB), said EPS.

For the second time, the DMK government had increased the power tariff (2.18%) to commercial establishments and industries.

"I strongly condemn the incompetent and puppet Chief Minister for hiking the tariff for the industries and commercial establishments,” said EPS.

Tangedco is not a commercial firm to function, keeping profit in mind. It is a service sector. It should supply free electricity to poor, weavers, farmers and middle class people, while it should supply electricity at nominal tariff for industries that should affect the industrial sectors. The AIADMK regime accomplished this for 8 years without increasing the electricity tariff, he said.

It is the duty of the government to shoulder the burden of the increase of electricity tariff. But the present government has failed to accomplish this task, he said and also pointed out the increase in property taxes and milk price after the DMK voted to power.

OPS on his side, demanded the TN government to roll back the tariff hike for commercial and industrial connections to protect the welfare of the poor. He said the tariff hike is like adding to the fuel to fire as the people are already suffering due to inflation. The tariff hike would manifest and fall on the shoulders of the common man as the price of products would go up. Keeping this in mind, the government should immediately withdraw the tariff hike to the industries and commercial establishments.