EPS, OPS demand withdrawal of centralised counselling for MBBS seats

CHENNAI: While the Tamil Nadu government has decided to approach the court against the move of the National Medical Council (NMC) to hold centralised counselling for the MBBS, leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday flagged the issue and demanded the Union government to rollback its decision.

“The centralised counselling for the MBBS seats is unacceptable. On behalf of the AIADMK, I urge the NMC to reconsider its decision,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Panneerselvam, in a statement, said the NMC’s order on June 2 says that a centralised counselling would be held for MBBS admission seats under the provision of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 to streamline the process. However, it further states that the guidelines for the admission would be framed by the Graduate Medical Education Board. If further cautioned that no institution should admit students in violation of the guidelines.

Citing the prevailing 69% reservation policy in Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said the medical colleges in the state were built and maintained by the Tamil Nadu government. Hence, the State government can run the institutions to do justice to the State’s reservation policy.

The Centre’s move is taking away the state’s rights and autonomy over its institutions. The NMC’s order should be withdrawn, while the TN government should take necessary measures to safeguard the state’s autonomy and its rights over the educational institutions.