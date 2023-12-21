EPS opposes DMK govt plan to setup SIPCOT industrial estate in Thittakudi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government to scrap its plan to establish SIPCOT industrial estate at Thittakudi in Cuddalore district.

Pointing out that the state government had already arrested the farmers in Tiruvannamalai district, who opposed the setting up of SIPCOT industrial estate in 3,300 acres at the region, he said "similarly, the government is planning to construct the industrial estate in Thittakudi in about 500 acres".

Claiming that the Thittakudi farmers were strongly opposing the move for the industrial estate, Palaniswami said "the locals were under fear as authorities frequent the place for inspection to acquire the land".

The leader of the opposition said that the farmers in Thittakudi area have invested more money to develop agriculture infrastructure including making available more than 50 wells, which were connected to the motor to fetch water for the agricultural lands.

"The farmers feel that if the government wants to generate employment for the locals, it should expand the industrial estate in Vilambavur, which is located ten kilometers from Thittakudi", he said adding with already three industrial estates functioning in and around Thittakudi, there is no requirement in setting up another such industrial corridor in 500 acre land.

"If the government continues to set up the industrial estate in Thittakudi, The AIADMK would stage strong protest against the government ", EPS added.