EPS moves MHC to remove OPS from deputy LOP

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami approached the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu assembly to recognise RB Udhayakumar as deputy leader of the opposition instead of O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The Leader of Opposition (LOP) and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) filed a petition in the MHC seeking to direct the Speaker and Secretary of Tamil Nadu assembly to recognise RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP and Agri Krishnamurthy as deputy secretary of AIADMK in the assembly.

The petition stated that on May 10, 2021, EPS was elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party and OPS was elected as deputy leader.

However, as OPS and his supporters, P H Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and JCD Prabhakar indulged in anti-party activities they were removed from the party on July 11, 2022, in the AIADMK general council meeting, stated the petition.

Subsequently, the AIADMK legislature party convened a meeting on July 17, 2022, and elected RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP and Agri Krishnamurthy as deputy secretary, the post was previously held by Manoj Pandian.

Even though various communications were sent to the secretary of the assembly to change the seating arrangements of the expelled AIADMK members including OPS, the speaker failed to respond and seating arrangements remain the same, said the petition.

The expelled members also interfered in the assembly discussion as they were seated along with AIADMK members affecting the functioning of party members, added the petition.